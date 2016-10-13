Body found in Penal not Ria

The decomposed body of a woman found in South Trinidad is not that of missing hairdresser Ria Sookdeo.

Police say the body belongs to someone else.

According to police the body of the woman found had a tattoo on her foot.

Sookdeo had no tattoos.

At around 9.30 am officers of the Anti-KIdnapping Unit, Criiminal Gang Intelligence Unit and San Fernando CID responded to reports that a body was found three miles off Bunsee Trace, Penal, an area police had searched one week ago.

Police spent Thursday morning in the forested area retrieving the body which was then sent to the Forensic Science Centre for an autopsy.

Sookdeo, 34, of Raghoo Village, Debe, was abducted at the corner of Papourie Road and the Picton Estate Drive around 8.30 am on September 22, shortly after dropping off her children at their Picton Presbyterian Primary School.