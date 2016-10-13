Police and other first responders are currently on the scene where the body of a woman was found in the Penal forest this morning.

Members of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and other units in the police service were conducting an exercise in the forested area near Bunsee Trace, Penal, when the body was discovered.

The officers had received information regarding the location of a body at around 7am Thursday.

The information led them some three miles into the forest where the partially decomposed body was discovered.

There is no confirmation at this time of the partially decomposed identity of the body.