PORT-AU-PRINCE—In the wake of Hurricane Matthew which destroyed 90 per cent of southern Haiti on October 5, telecommunications company Digicel has launched a text line that will allow its...
You are here
Breaking: Woman's body found in Penal forest
Published:
Thursday, October 13, 2016
Police and other first responders are currently on the scene where the body of a woman was found in the Penal forest this morning.
Members of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and other units in the police service were conducting an exercise in the forested area near Bunsee Trace, Penal, when the body was discovered.
The officers had received information regarding the location of a body at around 7am Thursday.
The information led them some three miles into the forest where the partially decomposed body was discovered.
There is no confirmation at this time of the partially decomposed identity of the body.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online