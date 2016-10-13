Priya Maraj, of Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College and Raquel Le Blanc, of St. Joseph's Convent, Port-of-Spain, are this year’s President's Medal winners.

President medal winner Raquel LeBlanc of St Joseph's Convent, Port-of-Spain is lifted by her father Andre and sister Justine at their home in The Meadows, Debe, Long Circular after receiving her results yesterday.PHOTO: ABRAHAM DIAZ



Minutes after the announcement was made by Education Minister Anthony Garcia yesterday, both girls said they were “blessed and honoured.”

President medal winner Priya Maraj of Lakshmi Girls Hindu College is flanked by her parents Geeta and Pooran at their Cunupia home. PHOTO: RISHI RAGOONATH

Praising God, their teachers and family members, in that order, for their outstanding success, both Maraj and Le Blanc agreed that “it had not yet sunk in.”

Maraj said it was a “surreal feeling” while Le Blanc said, “I am a little shocked and overwhelmed, but ever so grateful.”