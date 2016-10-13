Govt working on law to seize unexplained assets

Explain your wealth - or it’ll be seized by the state.

A law on this, called the Civil Assets Forfeiture bill, will be presented by Government soon, says Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young.

Young alluded briefly to the upcoming legislation during yesterday’s 2017 Budget debate in Parliament.

He was confirming warnings by United National Congress MP Roodal Moonilal that Government planned to bring a law to have people explain their wealth.

“... Yes - the Civil Assets Forfeiture bill,” Young confirmed, adding it requires people to explain their assets and if they could not, their “wealth” would be seized. The legislation is part of a package of anti-crime and money laundering law which is being formulated, he said. Young noted Moonilal had asked rhetorically if Government “had the majority to pass any laws.”

Young also denounced Moonilal’s statements on Tuesday about the children of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi using high-powered weapons which was seen on Facebook. In indirect confirmation that it was indeed Al-Rawi’s and his family, Young said the AG was his colleague, friend and brother, adding to the AG, “In local parlance, you don’t stone a mango tree that isn’t bearing fruit - it’s happened since you’re doing an excellent job.”

He knocked what he described as the “low level situation that occurred in the Parliament with disgusting unbecoming behaviour” by Moonilal. He said the behaviour and “threatening language” was unacceptable, and rejected the attempt to bring the children of any MP into Parliament discourse. He also called on MPs to refrain from personal attacks on families.

Young also announced that Government will be legally challenging leases granted by the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) on the eve of the 2015 general election as the terms of the leases aren’t the best.

“We found evidence the former CDA chairman had had staff working until 3 am, before election, signing leases. We’ll challenge these and go to the Privy Council if necessary - it was illegal land grabbing,” he said.

He said Government was also prepared to fight all the way to the Privy Council on court action against Super Industrial Services (SIS) on the $800 Beetham Waste Water Treatment Plant concerning the freeze of SIS assets. A contractor who sued Government for $1 billion is being counter-sued by the state for $200 million, Young added.

Government is also going to the London courts to recover the last sum - $300 million - from commercial banks concerning the OAS Constructura construction of the Point Fortin Highway. So far, $671m and $400m have been won, he added. Young also said the Attorney General’s division had resent a report to the Fraud Squad on “ghost gangs” last year.