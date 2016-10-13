Heavy Machinery called in to help retrieve body

Police are now using a tractor to assist in retrieving the skeletal remains of a woman found in South Trinidad this morning.

Officers of the Anti-Kidnappong Unit, the San Fernando CID and the Criminal Gang Intelligence Unit are currently trying to determine the identity of the body of the woman discovered near Bunsee Trace, Penal.

While there is a heavy police presence at the location, police have refused to share details with media.

The Guardian understands that a relative of recently kidnapped hairdresser, Ria Sookdeo was at the scene.

The relative had a brief conversation with police officers but left shortly after.

Reports are that police were searching the area last week.