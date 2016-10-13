Moonilal insists on probe of troubling issue

Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal says Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi may have committed a criminal act by allowing his children to handle high-powered guns last year and is calling on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to launch an investigation into the matter.

Moonilal said his request was made in a letter to Rowley yesterday, adding that it was copied to the Chief of Defence Staff, acting Commissioner of Police and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). He said he was also considering sending a letter to the Integrity Commission.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Moonilal said he did not bring the children into disrepute when he made the revelation in the House on Tuesday during his contribution to the 2017 budget debate.

Referring to Al-Rawi, Moonilal said: “By putting firearms you brought the children into disrepute. It is not my fault.”

He said Al-Rawi was now attempting “to escape responsibility” in the matter.

Asked to respond to Al-Rawi’s claim that his children were part of a protocol supervised and administered by the Defence Force last year after death threats were issued to him, Moonilal said under the Defence Act, “a soldier cannot transfer his weapon to a civilian, that is a breach.”

He insisted “the Defence Force has no power to transfer their weapons to civilians, far less minors,” adding that “the only time the law is suspended is during a state of emergency.”

The Opposition MP also said death threats to a minister were to be reported to the police.

“The Defence Force has no police powers,” he said, adding it was also the responsibility of the police to conduct a threat assessment.

According to Moonilal, in such circumstances the Defence Force can only provide a security detail to support the police. He said the Defence Force also can’t train anyone who may have received a death threat, as that was the responsibility of the police.

“It is the police who handles death threats, so if you report (a death threat) to the Defence Force what can they do? They can do nothing,” he insisted.

He said Al-Rawi was making a Trump-like denial to confuse the issue. He also dismissed Al Rawi’s claim that his children were being trained for self defence.

“Were they wearing protective gear for their faces? Were they wearing protective gear for their ear and eyes that you see on a range? No,” he added.

Moonilal said the matter will not die because alleged criminal offences were committed and it must be investigated.

He said Al-Rawi had lost the moral authority to continue in office and must resign, adding the incident occurred after Al-Rawi was sworn in as Attorney General last year. He said it occurred in “an unguarded moment, a lack of discretion and judgment.”

Moonilal said he was certain the children were innocent in the matter, but insisted he was also sure “they didn’t go there for military training, to shoot or to harm.”

He also said former national security minister Gary Griffith was also “stretching the truth (as) you cannot train children to fire machine guns in anticipation that all security will be shot in an attack.” He said Griffith was “training to defend his friend, the Attorney General.”