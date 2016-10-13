Murder linked to vehicle deal

Relatives of one of two men, whose body washed ashore last week in South Trinidad, believe a transaction over a vehicle may be responsible for his death. Fruit vendor Wazim Nabbie, 21, was found dead in the Gulf of Paria, last Friday, near the Port of Pointe-a-Pierre by the Water Taxi crew aboard the HSC Trini Flash.

His body was recovered by Coast Guard off the Trinmar Jetty in Point Fortin on Saturday. It was hog-tied and a cloth fastened with duct tape covered his face. He and taxi driver Che-Anderson Reid were reported missing to St Joseph police on October 5.

Reid, 25, of Cunupia washed ashore along the Point Coco Beach in Granville around 3 pm Saturday. Both men were shot in their heads and dumped in the sea. On the day the men went missing, police found Nabbie’s blue pick-up along King’s Wharf San Fernando.

According to Nabbie’s uncle, Jamil Mohammed, police got involved over the pick-up Nabbie bought a few months ago and the matter went to court. However, when the case ended, Nabbie was allowed to keep the pick-up.

“I feel it was some kind of misunderstanding. Maybe he purchased the van and they wanted more money or he still had money for them.

The last time I saw him was two weeks ago, so I don’t know what went on between the time,” Mohammed said.

He said Nabbie sold fruits near Princes Town and usually had a lot of cash on him so that he could purchase goods. He said Nabbie would often sleep in his stall too.