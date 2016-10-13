OPM honours Lillyan

Teenager Lillyann Williams, who act of kindness has inspired the nation, was summoned to the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday and mingled with the Prime Minister and his Cabinet Ministers.

Speaking after the meeting, the grocery packer at JTA supermarket said she was in awe when she met Rowley for the first time yesterday.

“I felt so excited and it was an honour to meet Dr Keith Christopher Rowley for the first time in my life and I felt very happy when he told me thanks for shining a light to our nation,” Williams said.

She said Rowley motivated her by saying she had made everyone proud.

Williams said her dream it to one day join the Coast Guard as an electrician.