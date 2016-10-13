Photos: Help slow to come in Haiti

Guardian Media's Khamal Georges visited Fonds Des Negres, a rural village in Haiti yesterday.

Parts of the village were swept away by flood waters when Hurricane Matthew battered the country last week.

After NGO Is There Not a Cause brought supplies to the community, one resident said he hoped T&T would continue to offer assistance.

"I hope the people of Trinidad and Tobago continue to help the people of Haiti until we can help ourselves," he says, as he thanked the group and the people for their assistance.

Guardian Media has partnered with ITNAC and is encouraging citizens to donate relief items to this group which has been involved in a range of humanitarian and developmental projects since 2003.