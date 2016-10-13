PM touched by Lillyann’s kind act

Grocery packer Lillyann Williams has touched the heart and lifted the spirit of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley with her simple act of kindness to a disabled man.

In wrapping up his contribution to yesterday’s budget debate, Rowley spoke about Williams, a packer at JTA’s Cross Crossing, San Fernando branch, who he said was someone many citizens should emulate after reading about her good deed in the newspaper.

Williams’ story was highlighted as yesterday’s T&T Guardian lead story, headlined “Grocery Angel.” She collected groceries off disabled customer Deoraj’s list, then fed him as she waited with him for a bus for the differently-abled to arrive to collect him.

The kind gesture of the 19-year-old was put on Facebook and she was immediately rewarded with a promotion, as she was part time, and by San Fernando mayor Kazim Hosein.

“I want to end on a good note. It is a note that lifted my spirit no end. And it is this, regardless how dark it is, one flashing insect can fly and one match struck can be seen from miles.

“And I hope, Madame Speaker, this nation saw in Lillyann Williams, that young lady who yesterday made this nation proud.”

Rowley said when he read the story his spirit soared and he felt a sense of pride.

“I wondered how many more parents there are in this country who raise their child like that? The human kindness that flowed through that young lady to go and see and help that disabled person in that wheelchair. And he said to her he was hungry, and she went and got him a sandwich and came back and fed him that sandwich.”

The PM said Williams was a true representation of T&T.

On another issue, Rowley said while President Anthony Carmona’s conduct and actions are not to be the subject of debate in the House of Representatives, he could respond to his Excellency on the pavement.

While citizens continue to question if there is a stand-off between Carmona and Rowley - the two highest office holders, Rowley said yesterday that Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar stood as his “defender” when she delivered her budget response on October 6. He said Persad-Bissessar had accused the Government and whoever else of attacking and harassing Carmona and forcing him to “engage in a war of words.”

Rowley said they know that the President’s conduct or actions “are not to be subject of debate in this House.”

The PM said he can “respond to the President on the pavement outside. And I say no more on the matter. But I was quite astounded that the Leader of the Opposition could ignore the budget and come into the Parliament and seek to be a defender of a President who is under siege.”