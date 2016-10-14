Friend in custody

Friends of Dillon “Tallman” Springer carried him away on Wednesday evening but never brought him back to his Chaguanas home. Instead his body was later found in St Joseph.

His sister, who declined to give her name, said 24-year-old Springer, the father of a three-year-old son, was the “king” in the family being the last child and only boy.

At the Forensic Science Centre, St James, yesterday, she said, her brother was called out of his Bynoe Trace, Longdenville, home by a friend, who is now in police custody, and the next she heard of her brother, he was dead.

According to police reports, residents of Coconut Drive, St Joseph, heard several gunshots at 11 pm Wednesday night.

When residents checked, they discovered the body of a man in a drain at the side of the road. He was later identified as Springer, a painter.

“My son was a good boy,” his mother Alison Springer said.

“Friends carry you but don’t bring you back. Choose your friends wisely,” she said.

Springer’s sister said she was cooking one of her brother’s favourite meals—curried chicken, with potatoes and rice—around 7.50 pm when he was called out to go somewhere with a friend.

She said he appeared hesitant to go but went anyway. But before she could convince him not to leave, he had already left.

She said one of the friends that called her brother out was a guy with whom he had a falling out over a year ago and “recently he (Springer) start back talking to him”. That friend, she said, is now in police custody as the brother’s cellphone was found in his car. About an hour before her brother was found murdered, she said the same friend told her in a telephone conversation that Springer would be home soon as something came up that they had to deal with.

“He was always home and people used to tease him about his home life. I always used to tell him to be careful who you have around you.

“He did get shoot last year around Divali time and he know who shoot him but he didn’t say anything and now look what come and happened.”

Meanwhile, in two unrelated incidents, the skeletal remains found in Penal and the body of a man found on Wednesday at Las Cuevas remained unidentified yesterday up to press time.