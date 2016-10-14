Mystery skeleton found in forest

Although relatives of Ria Sookdeo cringed at speculation that a human remains found in a forest in Penal might be hers, a tattoo on the mostly skeletal remains have ruled her out.

Investigators were yet to identify the remains, saying checks will be made in the missing persons database and DNA tests may need to be used as they could not even determine the gender.

However, they speculated it might be a woman. There was only a small amount of skin on the feet of the skeleton which had a tattoo resembling a spider web.

Yesterday, investigators confirmed with Sookdeo’s husband, Mark, she had no tattoos. However, there was a photo of a woman circulating yesterday, claiming it was Ria with a mark on her left foot.

It was the fourth time in a week police searched the forest around Morne Diablo in hope of finding Sookdeo, 34, who was abducted 22 days ago at the corner of Papourie Road and the Picton Estates Road, Picton.

Yesterday’s operation was carried out by the Criminal Gang Intelligence Unit, the Anti Kidnapping Squad, Region III Homicide Bureau, South Western Division Task Force and San Fernando CID at Bunsee Trace, off the Penal Rock Road.

One of Ria’s relatives turned up at the scene but left after a short conversation with the officers.

Police were not open with information, only saying the human remains were found about four miles into the forest, near the seafront, around 9 am.

It was lying in a bed of rocks and police had to use a tractor to access the scene before the undertakers could take it to the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

“We cannot say who it is as yet. There is very little skin on the foot and it is mostly bones.

“We found the body deep into the forest, about four miles inside where it meets the sea. There were no clothes on the remains or nearby that we saw. There is a possibility that the body could have also been washed ashore,” an investigator said.

A photograph of what police found was posted on the Beyond the Tape Facebook page showing skeletal remains of part of a human body and a scrap of blue clothing.

