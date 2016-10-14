Petrotrin removes body from oil tank

Petrotrin has removed the body of the man who jumped into an oil tank to commit suicide on Saturday.

The authorities had spotted the body on Wednesday but a statement from the company says they were only able to remove the body today.

"Today, 2016 October 13, Petrotrin completed the recovery exercise at its Point Fortin Tank Farm Operations, with the retrieval of the body from within its storage tank.

The custody of the deceased has now been transferred to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the immediate family members have been informed.

The Company continues to provide counselling support to the family members and our employees during this phase.

Petrotrin wishes to express our sincerest gratitude to the employees who have been engaged in the response and recovery efforts associated with this unfortunate incident since last Saturday.

Our investigations continue and at this time the Company again reminds members of the public to comply with the notices at our various areas of operations that restrict access to authorised personnel only."