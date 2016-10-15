Boy, 15, murdered in Morvant

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a teenaged schoolboy in Morvant on Friday night.

Dead is 15-year-old Joel Huggins, a student of the Success Laventille Secondary School.

According to reports, Huggins was with his older brother standing outside an apartment building at Almond Court in Morvant when they were approached by a man.

When Huggins’ brother saw the man he immediately ran away.

The man opened fired on Huggins.

When Huggins’ brother returned he saw the teenager on the ground bleeding.

Huggins died on the spot.

Investigations are continuing into the matter.