Family to help identify skeletal remains

At least one family waiting on word of a missing daughter has been contacted by police to assist in identifying the skeletal remains found in Penal on Thursday.

The skeletal remains were found in the forest three miles from Bunsee Trace.

Forensic pathologist Dr Valery Alexandrov said on Friday, “I am 100 per cent confident that this body belongs to someone young, between the ages of 20 and 30 years old.”

He said evidence of this was that the teeth on the skeleton were in good condition.

“They were white, no stains. This person had no teeth missing, no fillings,” Alexandrov said.

He said at least two of three tattoos found on the body were done with coloured ink and one was a spider web.

“We found that two of the tattoos were located on the ankles, one on each ankle. One tattoo was on the shoulder,” said Alexandrov.

He said tattoos were often repeated and were very popular so police would require DNA testing to identify the body.

He said based on the level of decomposition the body had been left in the forest for about two to three months.