From villain to saviour

To many people, teenager Curtis Junior Pierre died a villain. The end.

But for his mother and two other people, that is not the end of the story.

In death, 16-year-old Pierre was able to save two lives.

When Pierre was pronounced dead at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the San Fernando General Hospital in May, his mother Kndra Comissiong opted to donate his kidneys.

Comissiong said it was not an easy decision for her but she felt in her heart it was the right one to make.

Although the circumstances surrounding Pierre’s death were unfortunate, he was able to give a new lease on life to two people under the age of 21 who were living with kidney failure.

It is a sacrifice that not many people in this country have made or are willing to make.

The Ministry of Health’s National Organ Transplant Unit (Notu) has been established since January 2006, and up to August 26, this year, there were 155 kidney transplants done in the country through the Notu.

This week, we look at Curtis, a troubled teenager who was able to save lives after his death.

An extremely hard decision

Earlier this year, Pierre grabbed national headlines for all the wrong reasons.

On April 26, Pierre and an accomplice robbed a bar in Claxton Bay.

Pierre, who was 15 years old at the time of the crime, was eventually overpowered while his gun-toting accomplice fled the scene.

Pierre was held by patrons of the bar and delivered a dose of vigilante justice.

He was beaten unconscious.

Police were eventually called in and Pierre was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

His mother was contacted.

“That was the worst period in my life to see my son like that. I would not wish that on anyone at all,” Comissiong said.

Pierre never regained consciousness after the beating.

He spent eight days in the hospital’s ICU.

Pierre turned 16 on April 29 while at hospital.

Doctors told Comissiong it appeared that Pierre was brain stem dead.

“The doctors did several tests on him to see if he would respond but he did not, and so they pronounced him dead,” Comissiong said. That was on May 3.

Comissiong said it was heart-wrenching to lose her son at such a young age and under such circumstances.

“He was young he did not even begin to live his life properly as yet and the circumstances under which he died were terrible,” she said.

Comissiong said she felt her son’s death could have been avoided.

But even despite all these thoughts flooding her mind at the time, Comissiong decided to use her son to make a difference.

While Pierre remained unconscious in ICU, Comissiong was approached by the Notu.

Pierre’s kidneys were still functional.

“I would have obviously wanted my son to still be alive today but after what happened and how young he was I wanted to make sure that he made a difference,” she said.

Comissiong said while she was heartbroken following her son’s death, she found solace in knowing that Pierre could save not just one life, but two.

Comissiong gave the Notu permission to harvest her son’s kidneys.

“It was an extremely hard decision but despite it all, I know that my son has made a difference and he is still alive in others. He was able to give life to two people and that is amazing,” Comissiong said.

Anyone can become a donor

Comissiong said anyone can become a donor.

“It is a personal decision to become a donor. I think once people know that it is an option they should consider it, it will be good for them. You can save lives, you can make a difference but at the end of the day it is all up to you. I felt it was the best thing to do and I do not regret it,” she said.

Anyone willing to become an organ donor can call 800-3666.