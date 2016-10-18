PCA launches wrecker probe

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has launched an independent investigation into the wrecking fiasco where a driver was allowed to sit on the bonnet while his vehicle was being towed on the highway in Port-of-Spain on Monday.

In a release on Tuesday, the authority requested that the driver or any witnesses to the incident come forward to assist with investigations.

On Monday video footage circulated online showing the incident.

It was alleged that a police officer was present when the vehicle was removed by the wrecking service in the presence of its driver.

Yesterday, head of the Police Social and Welfare Association, Insp Michael Seales said the actions of those who wrecked the vehicle with the driver were guilty of stupidness but said both parties were to blame for the act.

The potential breaches which apply to the Police Service Regulations Act are listed below;

(2) (d) (i) A duty is placed on the relevant police officer to "make brief enquiries in the immediate vicinity in an effort to locate the driver."

Additionally, where a vehicle has been hooked up or is in the actual process of being hooked up to a wrecker, but the vehicle has not been removed from where it is parked and the driver or person in control of the vehicle simultaneously appears and claims the vehicle, he shall release the vehicle to the driver or person claiming the vehicle.