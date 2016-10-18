As bailiffs and police raided his home to serve a writ of execution for a $750,000 debt arising from a High Court judgment on Tuesday, Crime Watch host Ian Alleyne also narrowly escaped being arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court for an unrelated matter.

According to reports, Alleyne appeared before Senior Magistrate Joanne Connor in the Chaguanas Magistrate's Court around 9 am for the continuation of his case for resisting arrest, using annoying language and obstructing a police officer arising out of an incident at the home of car dealer Sheron Sookhdeo in February.



The charges arose from an altercation with his former associate turned rival television host Insp Roger Alexander during a police raid at the Sukhdeo's Chaguanas home.

Connor delayed the hearing of Alleyne's case as she dealt with other cases before her, but when it was eventually recalled an hour later, Alleyne was not present.

A search was made of the courthouse, before Connor decided to issue a warrant for his arrest.

The magistrate eventually withdrew the warrant after Alleyne returned to court around noon, apologised to the court and explained that he had to leave earlier as High Court Marshals, bailiffs and police were at his Rivulet Road, Couva home seizing items to clear a $750,000 debt he still owes to businessman, Shawn Sammy, arising from a defamation lawsuit.

The items seized and loaded on a truck, included electronics, a stove and a refrigerator. The items are expected to be held in storage for a week and will be sold at auction in the event that Alleyne fails to clear the debt within the time period.

Alleyne's popular Crime Watch programme is currently off air after television station CNC 3 cut ties with on August 28. He has since launched an online version of the show.