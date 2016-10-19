Police officers who conveyed a car to the Port-of-Spain impound lot with its owner seated on the car’s bonnet were yesterday described as “foolish” by the head of the Police Association Welfare...
Appeal Court dismisses UNC election petitions
Published:
Wednesday, October 19, 2016
The Court of Appeal has dismissed the United National Congress (UNC) election petitions.
Chief Justice Ivor Archie, sitting with Appellate Judges Allan Mendonca and Peter Jamadar, gave the decision a short while ago.
The court completed hearing submissions in the case shortly after 1 pm today and stood down the matter to give its decision for 3 pm.
