Appeal Court dismisses UNC election petitions

Derek Achong
Published: 
Wednesday, October 19, 2016

The Court of Appeal has dismissed the United National Congress (UNC) election petitions.

 

Chief Justice Ivor Archie, sitting with Appellate Judges Allan Mendonca and Peter Jamadar, gave the decision a short while ago.

 

The court completed hearing submissions in the case shortly after 1 pm today and stood down the matter to give its decision for 3 pm. 

See the full story in tomorrow's Guardian.

News