Mayor on $5,000 bail for DUI charge

Point Fortin Mayor Clyde Paul was sneaked through a restricted area in the Point Fortin Magistrates Court after he appeared on a drunk driving charge yesterday to avoid media cameras.

Paul, who was arrested during a police exercise on his way home hours after attending the last statutory meeting for the Point Fortin Borough Corporation, pleaded not guilty.

Second court magistrate Alicia Chankar read the charge, which alleged that on Tuesday, along Southern Main Road, Rousillac, Paul drove his car after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion on his breath exceeded the prescribed limit.

Police said Paul's alleged reading was 95 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was represented by attorney James Phillip who asked for disclosure of the evidence against his client.

Paul was granted $5,000 bail upon being charged on Tuesday by Sgt Gosine.

The matter was adjourned to November 2.