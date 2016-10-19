Missing beauty queen found

Dannyelle Cole is back at her Guapo home safely.

The 21-year-old was reported missing by her family yesterday morning after she failed to return to her Cochrane Village, Guapo, home on Sunday night.

She had attended a screening of the Miss Point Fortin Carnival Queen competition on Sunday.

Yesterday morning, relatives said Cole was supposed to stay at a friend’s home but left sometime on Sunday night in a taxi and no one had seen her since then.

But when the T&T Guardian contacted the family around 5.30 pm yesterday, a female relative answered and said Cole was resting comfortably at home.

“We found her about 3 o’clock today and she is okay, she is resting right now,” the woman said.

Asked where Cole was found, the woman said she was not authorised to disclose any further information.

She identified herself as Cole’s aunt and suggested the Guapo Police Station be contacted for further information.