Mom grieving over murdered son dies

Exactly two weeks after the murder of her son, Theresa Liverpool passed away yesterday.

Relatives say since the murder of 23-year-old Keston Jeffery, his mother had been grieving and was never the same.

Keston’s sister, Asha Samlalsingh, told the T&T Guardian yesterday she felt as though the people who killed her brother were also responsible for the unbearable second tragedy.

“The people that killed my brother killed my mother too. If they didn’t do that, my brother and mother would be here today,” she said.

Samlalsingh said her current situation felt like a bad dream and she could not come to terms with the double tragedy.

Yesterday, Liverpool, 52, was eating and chatting with relatives at her Point Fortin home around 10 am when she suddenly fainted. After she was revived a short time later, the mother of five began frothing at the mouth and collapsed again.

By the time she was taken to the Point Fortin District Hospital, she was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.

Samlalsingh said her mother appeared good on the outside but had been deteriorating on the inside.

“She would talk sometimes and then get quiet. But everyday since my brother was killed my mother has cried. She would be talking sometimes and then just start to cry,” she added.

Samlalsingh recalled a conversation with her mother on Sunday night.

“She told me 'When I die take care of my brothers,’ and I told her don’t talk like that. You need to be strong for them,” she said.

When the T&T Guardian had visited Liverpool’s home following Keston’s murder, she was inconsolable. Clutching at her belly then, Liverpool screamed out for her son, saying: “Lord, I does always ask you to take me before my children. Why my son have to leave me and go?”

Two Mondays ago, Keston’s white B-14 car was found crashed on the roadside near a forested area in Cap-de-Ville.

Despite searches that day, Keston was only found the following day when a trail of blood led relatives and police to his bloodied and battered body a short distance away in a drain. He was a PH taxi driver in the area and lived at Fortune Street, Egypt Village, Point Fortin, with his siblings and mother.

