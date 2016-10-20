Bogus story upsets Machel

Soca superstar Machel Montano has said a story circulating online that he was arrested at JFK airport in relation to drug charges is completely fake.

Montano, who responded to numerous calls and questions through an Instagram post on Thursday said he was absolutely okay and was en route to spend the weekend with his daughter who received a scholarship to Ohio State University in the United States.

"The more you do positive in life, understand that there be more negative opposing forces trying to counteract," Montano said in the post.

"So while we spread love to a 20,000 full arena in Toronto in order to inspire positive change in our world, someone is busy defaming our character with a fake story on a fake website and have (sic) people all over the world wasting not only their time and energy to spread rumors or to debunk them but also blowing up my busy phone to ask me if I'm ok."

The multiple Soca Monarch and Road March champion said if people wanted to spread something, they should spread love and peace or spread good news.

The same fake news site later published a similar story about UK soccer sensation David Beckham.