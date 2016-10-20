Danger warning after wave fury

The Coastal Protection Unit (CPU) of the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT) is warning of dangers on coastlines after unusually large swells battered the coast in North East villages of Tobago on Monday and Tuesday.

The organisation is urging the public to follow the advisories from the Office of Disaster and Preparedness and Management (ODPM) and other National agencies for sea bathers and fisher folk to exercise extreme caution when venturing into or near rough seas.

In a release on Thursday, the CPU said the recent long period swells generated by a disturbance in the Northern Atlantic Ocean have been affecting the coastlines of both Trinidad and Tobago.

"These swell conditions have led to unusually high energy waves especially along the North coast of Trinidad, as well as the sheltered coastlines of Tobago," the release noted.

"The coastline is the first line of defence to natural disturbances generated in the ocean, particularly during the hurricane season. Natural disturbances can cause unusually high swells and storm surges which may breach coastal infrastructure and cause damage to buildings, personal property including fishing vessels, agricultural land holdings, and roads."

The CPU described T&T's coastlines as an important yet undervalued asset to human society, noting that it had many functions which individuals and the nation as a whole depend on for their livelihoods.

"The country’s economy has traditionally been supported by coastal and marine resources, including oil, gas, tourism and fisheries. Approximately 80% of socio-economic activities and 70% of human population lives on the coast of Trinidad and Tobago. Various beaches along the coast are also a popular recreational site for locals and tourists."

The release said the Ministry of Works and Transport was committed to delivering a sustainable coastal management strategy - reducing vulnerabilities, optimizing social and economic opportunities and sustaining environmental integrity.