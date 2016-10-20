Local Government election on November 28

Local government elections will take place on November 28.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley made the announcement during a post-cabinet press briefing on Thursday.

Both the People's National Movement and the United National Congress have been screening for candidates to represent the party as local government councillors since August.

Local Government reform, which was promised by the PNM prior to elections, is expected to also go to parliament before the year ends.

However, Local Government Minister Franklyn Khan has said changes would not affect the upcoming election.