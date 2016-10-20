OWTU warns of fuel shortage as strike starts

A fuel shortage is looming in T&T as the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union shut down operations throughout the company’s production fields and refinery, citing unsafe working conditions today.

Trinmar’s marine installations went down around 10 am as the OWTU served strike notice to Inland Offshore Contractors Limited (IOCL), one of three contractors which transports marine workers to the Trinmar offshore production fields in the Gulf of Paria.

Hundreds of Petrotrin workers from producing fields in Forest Reserve, Santa Flora, Penal, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Guayaguayare, Point Fortin and Trinmar also downed tools along with refinery workers at Pointe-a-Pierre.

The Petrotrin bond, where diesel, kerosene and gasoline fuel is distributed, remained operational up to 11 am so gas stations were still able to get their fuel supplies. The bond, which is located at Pointe-a-Pierre has a capacity to store enough fuel for at least two days, including aviation fuel.

OWTU’s President General Ancel Roget said the protest was the first wave of action meant to highlight the company’s lack of concern for security following the death of Curtis Pierre who jumped into a Petrotrin tank filled with oil at Trinmar Tank Farm and died on October 8.

Roget said Petrotrin had downsized security at its assets by 50 per cent in some areas, making Petrotrin workers vulnerable to saboteurs, robbers and other criminals.

He added that pumping jacks, mounts, fuel lines and other valuable assets have been stolen from Petrotrin’s fields because there is not enough security.

Roget accused Petrotrin of attempting to cover up Pierre’s death and called for the immediate removal of Chief of Security Cleve Richards.

He also called for a settlement of outstanding wage negotiations, filling of vacancies and improvement of the workers’ medical plan.

Petrotrin’s vice president of Human Resources and Corporate Services Neil Derrick, in response, said that Petrotrin’s security is being reviewed.

He said contingency plans are being put in place and the company was very concerned about the action. He said that the company will do everything to manage its fuel supplies and keep its operations functional.