Police kill worker at Carlton Lane project

Police shot and killed a man at Carlton Lane, San Fernando who was enquiring about a surveillance drone in the district. Details are sketchy but police identified the victim as Adele Gilbert.

Police said shortly before 1 pm, Gilbert, who was working on a Housing Development Corporation project, approached a man dressed in civilian clothing and enquired about the drone camera located on a nearby building.

There was an argument and Gilbert began to run. He was pursued and shot, eyewitnesses said.

The incident took place at the Carlton Lane, HDC project, which police have identified as a crime hotspot.

Residents are currently in tense stand-off with police over the shooting. Homicide officers are currently on the scene.