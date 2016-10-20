Television personality Ian Alleyne yesterday made a public appeal to friends and fans to assist him in helping to cover the $748,000 debt he incurred from defaming businessman Shaun Sammy on his...
Skeletal remains that of missing Brazilian
Thursday, October 20, 2016
Almost four months after a Siparia hunter stumbled unto a pile of bones in Sudama Village, Fyzabad the remains have been identified as that of missing Construtora OAS worker Odair Bezerra Lins.
Lins , 55, a Brazilian national went missing on June 8 after going to the Mosquito Creek to turn off a water pump. The skeletal remains were found on June 23.
Lins lived at Gulf View, La Romaine was employed as an electrician on the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension project.
The results were confirmed by police today after DNA tests were done.
On June 5, blood samples were taken by forensic experts at the Forensic Science Centre from Lins daughter.
The cause of his death remains undetermined.
