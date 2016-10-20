Skeletal remains that of missing Brazilian

Almost four months after a Siparia hunter stumbled unto a pile of bones in Sudama Village, Fyzabad the remains have been identified as that of missing Construtora OAS worker Odair Bezerra Lins.

Lins , 55, a Brazilian national went missing on June 8 after going to the Mosquito Creek to turn off a water pump. The skeletal remains were found on June 23.

Lins lived at Gulf View, La Romaine was employed as an electrician on the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension project.

The results were confirmed by police today after DNA tests were done.

On June 5, blood samples were taken by forensic experts at the Forensic Science Centre from Lins daughter.

The cause of his death remains undetermined.