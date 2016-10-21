Ag CoP orders probe into police killing

Ag Commissioner of Police (CoP) Harold Phillip has ordered a probe into the police involved shooting that resulted in the death of 34-year-old Adelle Gilbert from Embacadere, San Fernando.

Gilbert, of building 23 Ramsaran Street, Embacadere, was shot in the chest after being chased by police at Carlton Lane, San Fernando Housing Development Corporation around12:48 pm on Thursday.

Commissioner Phillip gives the assurance the investigation will be open and transparent and that the outcome will be made known to the public.

He has described as unfortunate the death of Mr. Gilbert and has expressed condolences to the family over their loss.

The shooting involved members of the Southern Division Task Force, who were on exercise duty at Lawrence Street, San Fernando.

Acting Superintendent, Yusuff Gaffar, has been appointed as the lead investigator with support from Homicide Region 3 South.

The Professional Standards Bureau has the responsibility for monitoring and oversight of the investigation.

The Police Complaints Authority is also conducting its own independent investigation into the incident.

In a statement on Friday, Director of the Police Complaints Authority David West announced that a thorough and independent investigation has started into Gilbert’s shooting.

West said the PCA is aware of the video footage and other media reports which were circulated online.

“Pursuant to Section 26 of the Police Complaints Authority Act, Chapter 15:05, the PCA has, on its own initiative, commenced an independent investigation into the incident,” the statement said.