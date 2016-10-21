Boy falls into oily river

Relatives of a five-year-old boy who fell into a river contaminated with crude oil are calling on Petrotrin to take responsibility for the child's accident.

Caleb Hart, of Fitz Lane, Vance River, La Brea fell into the river on Wednesday while trying to cross a bridge to go to school.

When the child was pulled out, the front of his body was covered in oil.

He was treated by doctors in Point Fortin and then sent to Petrotrin's Augustus Long Hospital.

His relatives and other residents staged fiery protests on Friday, criticizing Petrotrin for it's lack of action before the accident.

They also criticised MP for the area, Nicole Olivierre, who is Minister of Energy, for her lack of interest in their plight.

