Outrage over police shooting video

Outrage continues to spew at the T&T Police Service after a video of police officers dragging away the body of Adelle Gilbert went viralon Thursday night.

Gilbert, 37, was shot in the chest after being chased by police at Carlton Lane, San Fernando Housing Development Corporation around12:48 pm on Thursday.

One of the women seen in the video in a confrontation with the police has been charged and will appear in court on Friday.

In a statement on Friday, Director of the Police Complaints Authority David West announced that a thorough and independent investigation has started into Gilbert’s shooting.

West said the PCA is aware of the video footage and other media reports which were circulated online.

“Pursuant to Section 26 of the Police Complaints Authority Act, Chapter 15:05, the PCA has, on its own initiative, commenced an independent investigation into the incident,” the statement said.

“This incident is a clear example of why the PCA has been lobbying support for amendments to its legislation including, but not limited to, providing the Authority with the power to solely and independently take charge of and preserve the scene in instances such as this.”

Appealing to members of the public to assist in the investigation, the statement said, “We are asking for any witnesses to or persons with information on or regarding the incident to kindly contact the PCA at: 800-2PCA /800-2722 627-4383 / 627-4386