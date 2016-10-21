Petrotrin workers back on the job

Petrotrin workers were back on the job on Friday as officials of the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union prepares to meet with Petrotrin to discuss security concerns at the company's assets.

This means that the threat of a fuel shortage is no longer on the cards.

On Thursday, approximately about 5,000 workers walked off the job shutting down operations. Petrotrin's fuel bond has a capacity to supply the country for two days and if the strike continued that supply was under threat.

About 250 trained estate constables safeguard Petrotrin's billion dollar assets spread out on 68,000 acres of land.

OWTU's president general Ancel Roget said on Friday Petrotrin's management had scheduled a meeting to discuss a review of the security department. No time has yet been fixed for the meeting.

He said the union is not backing down from its stance that the Chief of Security Cleve Richards be removed from the team charged with reorganisation within the company's security department.

Petrotrin said on Thursday that it "has accelerated its review of the company’s vulnerability assessments and security plans.”

Meanwhile, Trinmar workers continued to stay off the job on Friday as they continued strike action against Inland Offshore Contractors Ltd, one of three contractors charged with transporting marine workers to the Soldado Fields.

IOCL said the OWTU was asking for an 80 per cent wage increase and the company was not in a position to meet the demands.

The company said bilateral negotiations had broken down and the OWTU served strike notice on October 20.

Striking workers have since set up camp at Otaheite.

IOCL says ﻿at the end of the 90 day strike action, the dispute will be referred to the Industrial Court for determination.