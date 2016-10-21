﻿One month ago, mother of two, Debe hairstylist Ria Sookdeo, kissed her children goodbye as she dropped them off at school.

Minutes later, she was snatched by two men, bundled into a waiting vehicle and taken away.

It was the last time Ellena and Torres Sookdeo saw their mother.

At their Ragoo Village, Debe home on Friday, the children and their father, Mark, spoke fondly of happier times with Ria and opened up about how they have been coping with her disappearance.

“Prayers and hope,” Mark said.

“That’s all that keeps us going...every night before we go to sleep, we say our prayers one by one and listen to gospel music until we fall asleep.”

Torres, who is five, routinely leads the family in prayer.

“He has one prayer he recites every night for her...he knows it by heart.”

