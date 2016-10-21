TTCAA bans Note 7 on flights

The T&T Civil Aviation Authority (TTCAA) has prohibited passengers from using air transportation while in possession of a Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.

The TTCAA, in a release yesterday, announced that it had issued a directive to ban the device.

The directive, TOD-005 went into effect on Thursday, October 20.

The directive follows reports of the battery exploding in the device posing significant negative safety impact/implications to the users and their surroundings.

Samsung has recalled all the Galaxy Note 7 worldwide due to exploding battery fears.

The TTCAA specifically prohibits people from "offering for air transportation or transporting by aircraft any Samsung Galaxy Note 7 device on their person, in carry-on baggage, in checked baggage, or as cargo, or shipping it via air cargo."

The directive also requires national and foreign aircraft operators and pilots-in-command of general aviation aircraft to alert passengers to the prohibition against air transport of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices, in particular, immediate prior to boarding, and to deny boarding to a passenger in possession of a Samsung Galaxy Note 7 device unless and until the passenger divests himself and his baggage of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 device.



The directive is applicable to:

a)All national and foreign aircraft operators conducting flights operations to, from and within Trinidad and Tobago;

b)Pilots-in-command of national and foreign aircraft;

c)Cabin crew; and

d)Aircraft passengers.