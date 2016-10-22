Culture minister: Nagar inspires global heritage

Divali Nagar has inspired people around the world to renew their East Indian cultural heritage with similar festivals being replicated regionally and in North America, according to Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, the Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts.

She was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Divali Nagar on Thursday night, at Chaguanas. The Nagar continues nightly until October 28, the night before Divali is celebrated.

Gadsby-Dolly said Divali Nagar is now a significant aspect of the annual calendar in T&T. Hundreds visit every night.

“The festival has served to preserve and promote Indian culture nationally, regionally and internationally; it represents a cultural exchange among our people,” she said.

Gadsby-Dolly applauded the work of the National Council of Indian Culture which is hosting the event.

“You have continued to bring awareness of the religious, social and cultural dimensions of the festival of Divali.

Through various themes, attendees have the chance to learn about the essential aspects of our Indian culture.”

Gadsby–Dolly said the theme for this year’s Nagar, “Ganga Ma—Sacred River,” focuses on the Hindu goddess (Mother Ganga) and symbolises purity. It speaks of cleansing, health and mercy; reminds us of new life, rejuvenation and victory.

“They say that it is here in T&T that the Ganges meets the Nile. And so even as we celebrate the sacred river and the festival of lights, we also celebrate the diversity of our people.”