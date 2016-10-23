Diego man gunned down

One man is dead while another is warded at hospital following a shooting incident in Diego Martin yesterday morning.

Sources said the shooting took place at about 2 am along the North Post Road in Diego Martin.

Residents of the area reportedly heard several loud explosions and saw the two young men bleeding from gunshot injuries.

By the time police arrived, one of the victims—Jahkim Valentine—had died.

The 26-year-old Valentine, a father of six, was said to have been killed in the yard of his home.

The second victim, Tyrell Martin, was said to have been shot in his lower body.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was warded in a stable but serious condition.

Meanwhile, Brad Williams, 28, was shot dead along St Vincent Street, Tunapuna around 3.45 pm yesterday. Circumstances surrounding his killing are unclear.