Health ministry: Robbery report false

The intern who was allegedly robbed at the Port of Spain General Hospital says she made it up.

In a release today, the Ministry of Health said a meeting was held with the intern in the presence of her parents, where she revealed she fabricated the entire story.

The release noted that the ministry took matters of security of the staff and patients of the nation’s public health facilities very seriously.

"Accordingly the Ministry notes with great concern the reports of an alleged attack against an Intern, Medical Services of the Port of Spain General Hospital and the alleged poor security response," the release noted.

Following receipt of the information, a meeting was held between officials of the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) and the intern in the presence of her parents, at which time it was revealed that the report given by the intern was fabricated.

A complete report on the matter has been requested from the NWRHA.

The Ministry advised that the CEO and General Manager of Operations, NWRHA, have held very productive talks with the North West Doctors’ Association at the Port of Spain General Hospital with a view to resolving any security issues that may be relevant.

"It is material to note that the Intern is currently not on duty."

The Ministry of Health said it remained committed to ensuring that all employees working within the public health institutions and members of the public are provided with a safe environment.