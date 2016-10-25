Even as there is a recommendation by the Police Service to increase the speed limit from 80 kilometres to 100, there is also a proposal to fine errant divers in various categories for speeding.
Heavy rains flood Central
Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Torrential rains at midday resulted in flash flooding along Endeavour Road, Chaguanas today.
The rain, which began around noon, saw nearby tributaries overflowing into the road and traffic slowing to a crawl.
Businesses quickly moved goods positioned near the street as water levels rose quickly.
The flash flooding, typical to Central during the rainy season, dissipated as the rain ended shortly after 1 pm.
