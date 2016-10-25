You are here

Heavy rains flood Central

Published: 
Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Torrential rains at midday resulted in flash flooding along Endeavour Road, Chaguanas today.

The rain, which began around noon, saw nearby tributaries overflowing into the road and traffic slowing to a crawl.

Businesses quickly moved goods positioned near the street as water levels rose quickly.

The flash flooding, typical to Central during the rainy season, dissipated as the rain ended shortly after 1 pm.

