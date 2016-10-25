Plans for care of Zika babies

One week after brain abnormalities were detected in four unborn babies as a result of the Zika virus, senior officials at the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) are making sure measures are put in place for the delivery and after-care of these babies.

Although abnormalities were diagnosed in a fifth baby whose mother had contracted the virus, medical experts said it could be as a result of a genetic syndrome.

An NCRHA official said, “This is the first time that T&T will be dealing with a situation of this nature directly caused by the Zika virus. However, local doctors are ready and willing to ensure these babies and others like them receive the best medical care possible."

This was echoed by Chief Medical Officer, Ministry of Health, Dr Akenath Misir, who said, "All measures that we can possibly put in place have been implemented to ensure the best medical care and treatment for these babies."

Speaking on Friday, Misir said counselling was being provided for the parents of these five babies.

He said other ministries were also ready in the event that financial and other support were needed by the respective families.

"We are talking about dealing with the special needs of children and as such, we have neonatologists and paediatricians who will work with the parents both before and after the babies are born," Misir added.

Misir said more long-term measures were also being formulated.

He explained that any child born with an abnormality associated with the Zika virus could possibly need follow-up care for many years afterwards.

Misir said, "These mothers have been red-flagged for delivery."