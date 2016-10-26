I don’t know Rajaee

Former sports minister Anil Roberts has strongly dismissed any links to murder accused, gang leader and former co-ordinator of the LifeSport programme, Rajaee Ali.

In fact, Roberts said yesterday he could "hardly even remember the human being (Ali)."

Roberts, who returned to the public limelight when he appeared on a UNC Monday Night Forum this week after a self-imposed 27-month hiatus, made the comment in an interview with the T&T Guardian yesterday as he dealt with the controversial LifeSport programme.

Asked about his relationship with Ali, who is currently imprisoned as he awaits trials in other matters unrelated to LifeSport, Roberts said: "I have no relationship with this man. Why you want to give me a relationship with him? It is disgusting.

"I have no relationship with this individual. I do not know the individual. I don't know anything about him and they keep trying to link to make mischief because he is on some serious charges. I am not playing that game. Do not write my name and his name next to each other at all."

Ali and 11 members of his Carapo mosque are before the court accused of assassinating Senior Counsel Dana Seetahal. That matter is at the preliminary inquiry stage.

Ali and five members of his mosque were also charged in December 2014 with conspiring to murder SLAM 100.5 radio announcer Kevaughn "Lurbz" Savory.

Yesterday, Roberts said he did not care about "people's perception" over controversies in which his name had been called and insisted it was all mischief.

"I do not care about perception created by mischief," he said.

Asked what role Ali had played in his 2010 campaign, Roberts, who was elected as MP for D'Abadie/O'Meara as a Congress of the People representative when the People's Partnership swept into power, said he did not know the man.

He added: "Gerald Hadeed was my campaign manager. Anything you all write regards to that is totally fraudulent, manipulated and wicked."

Again asked about Ali's murder charge and his affiliation with him, Roberts said: "I don't know anything. Please, I don't know the human being. There were 2,200 people in the programme. Why harp on this person? I have no relationship with anyone... tell them stop it."

He said any information or allegations were "totally facetious and mischievous."

"I cannot answer questions about someone I do not know. I do not know the human being. I never met the human being. I never limed with the human being and I hardly even remember the human being, except that you all keep trying to talk about it because he was a co-ordinator in LifeSport."

Roberts also said he was not perturbed that some of his former Cabinet colleagues were critical of his return to the United National Congress frontline. (See Page A5)

Told that some of them did not think it was wise for him to return, Roberts said: "Once their names are not called, I have nothing to say. I don't deal with rumours, talk or sources say. I have not heard that and I have no comment whatsoever."

Roberts said his decision to appear at the Monday meeting was prompted after the High Court ruling that quashed the Ministry of Finance's audit on LifeSport earlier that day, adding that UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar invited him.

While he said he was unsure of what position he would be offered in the Opposition by Persad-Bissessar, he said: "My leader wants me to serve, I will serve."

Roberts also said he was still a member of the Congress of the People.

Asked why he decided to speak out about LifeSport 27 months later, he said: "I speak now because the audit report, which cleared my name, has been quashed. It is null and void and the audit report has been deemed inconsequential.

"Therefore, the reason for my resignation is now gone and I choose to get back in to serve the people because my career was cut short by lies and I will not have anybody tell me that I cannot serve my country based on untruths, lies and innuendos."