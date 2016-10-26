Schoolgirl among five in court on ganja charges

A 15-year-old schoolgirl was among five people who appeared in court on Monday charged with marijuana possession.

The schoolgirl; Rajkumar Bissoondath, 23, a labourer; his wife Narissa Bissoondath, 23, an accounts clerk; Sarah Stewart, 25, and Naieem Mohammed, 18, appeared before San Fernando Sixth Court Magistrate Natalie Diop.

They were arrested on Sunday after the police allegedly found 5.5 grammes of marijuana in their possession at Tarouba Link Road, Tarouba.

The charge was laid by PC Laptiste. The teenager was represented by attorney Shaughn Ali while the others were unrepresented.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan presented the exhibits in court which included a plastic packet containing two smaller packets and an extended cigarette, all containing marijuana.

In asking for bail, Ali said his client had an impressive school record.

The couple of Princes Town has a three-year-old child.

Mohammed, also of Princes Town, said he worked as a part-time lorryman and is studying electrical maintenance at a tertiary institution. Stewart, a mother of two, operates a bar.

The prosecutor only objected to bail for Rajkumar Bissoondath who, he said, owed outstanding money for a 2012 conviction.

Bissoondath said he was still owing the court $600 but could not pay it because he was not working.

He, however, was granted $10,000 bail.

The magistrate granted own bail in the sum of $7,000 to Bissoondath’s wife Narissa, Mohammed, Stewart and the schoolgirl.

They were told to return to court on November 21.