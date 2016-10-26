Thanks for pink support

Heartfelt thanks to each member of the public who purchased yesterday's pink edition of the T&T Guardian newspaper.

We heard from many of you over the past 24 hours, students, public servants, senior citizens and executives, who purchased the paper or reached out after seeing the pink ribbon billboards, watching the news on CNC3, or hearing about our initiative on the TBC radio network.

We are thankful for your contribution and the opportunity to work with you in the fight against cancer.

As you know, we will be donating all the money from the sale of yesterday's paper to the T&T Cancer Society.

Our Guardian Media family went the extra mile to create the pink paper and many of them did it in support of people they know and love.

While we have adopted the pink ribbon to highlight breast cancer awareness, our thoughts are also with those confronting other forms of this illness. We are standing with you in this fight. — Shelly Dass (GML Head of News)