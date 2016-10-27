Security guard goes beyond call of duty to help elderly pensioners

Just recently, a supermarket packer shot into fame when she was filmed helping and feeding a differently-abled man who had come to her grocery.

Among the many negatives, her story was a refreshing reminder that there is still a lot of good in many people.

And one Facebook user has highlighted yet another positive, this time of a security helping an elderly woman to cash her pension cheque.

Zaak Mustapha wrote on his page:

"From frequent visits to the Treasury Department in POS, I've seen the security officers doing their job proudly, but today I saw an officer going beyond the call of duty.

"He assisted this pensioner in getting out of the taxi, walked her to the chairs, took her forms, filled it out, submitted and then walked her back to the car when she was all finished.

"In all the negativity that is being painted in our beautiful country, it was very refreshing to see someone helping the old and disabled.

Note he did not stop at only helping this woman but many others in the short time I was there.

Whomever you are, good job sir and keep it up."

The photos accompanying this reports was also taken from Mustapha's Facebook page.

Source: CNC3