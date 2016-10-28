18 months jail for motor death

A Tobago man was sentenced yesterday to 18 months in jail for motor vehicle manslaughter.

High Court judge David Harris, presiding in the Tobago Supreme Court, handed down the sentence.

Jairon Phillips, 27, was charged with death by dangerous driving, following an accident which claimed the life of his friend, Jwebari Leslie, 18, on October 6, 2009.

The accident took place on the Claude Noel Highway, near the Bagatelle turn off.

The court heard Phillips was driving his green Nissan B-13 when he overtook a line of cars and collided with a silver Nissan Wingroad, driven by Hugh Hamilton, of Louis D’Or. Hamilton was also injured.

Leslie, who was the front seat passenger of Phillips' vehicle, was airlifted to Trinidad for treatment but later died. Others injured in the accident were Fita Victor, Heather Gray and Gerard George who were passengers in the Wingroad.

Harris, in passing sentence, said several factors were taken into consideration during the sentencing.

He said no amount of money, compensation or time Phillips served in prison could bring Leslie back to his family. He said the act could not go unnoticed or unpunished.

Several character witnesses, including one from Brigid London, the wife of Chief Secretary Orville London, were submitted on Phillips' behalf.

He was represented by attorney Rekha Ramjit.