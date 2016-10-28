$50,000 pledge for prostate cancer fight

Starting November 1, Carib Brewery, under its brand Stag, will make an initial contribution of TT$50,000 to the early detection and screening of prostate cancer in T&T.

At a media launch, which was held yesterday at the ANSA McAL Box at the Queen's Park Oval, Port-of-Spain, aimed at changing the way men viewed cancer, Stag's brand manger, Shehann Caruth, said additionally, every person who posted a selfie or video either on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtags #STAGBEERDCHALLENGE#ACCEPTED, Stag would add $1 to its initial contribution.

"It is hoped that on November 30, 2016 we will increase this $50,000 contribution to $100,000," Caruth said.

The funds, he said, would then be donated to the T&T Cancer Society for the sole purpose of early detection and screening of prostate cancer.

On Wednesday, Guardian Media, another subsidiary of the ANSA McAL Group, announced the $2 cover price of each T&T Guardian newspaper sold on that date would be donated to the T&T Cancer Society and the newspaper commemorated Breast Cancer Awareness Month by a special edition which carried a pink masthead.

Caruth said the challenge was also open to women, as husbands, fathers and sons have also lost their lives to the disease.

"We all know the effects of cancer treatment on the human body and mind and quality of life. Help us protect that symbol by changing the culture of how men treat themselves," he said.

He said a recent report by the Elizabeth Quamina Cancer Registry for T&T showed that the mortality rates of men diagnosed with prostate cancer were almost twice as much as the mortality rates of women diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Interestingly, however, early detection rates of men diagnosed with prostate cancer are two times less versus detection rates for women diagnosed with breast cancer.

"It can be deduced from this information that the underlying challenge is the lack of awareness of the importance of early detection and screening amongst the affected groups," Caruth added.

Brand ambassador, soca artiste Terrin "Jaiga" Callendar, urged men to get screened for prostate cancer. He said recently he lost one of his good friends at age 41 to prostate cancer.

He said cancer also did not discriminate as it targeted people of every race and religion.

"Men's health care is very important and men need not be afraid of checking their health," Callendar said.