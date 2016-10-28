Central cops hold six, seize guns, ammo

Central Division officers have arrested six men and are searching for three others following three separate incidents yesterday, where one man was shot and three others robbed of cash and valuables.

According to police, in the latest incident around 3 pm yesterday, three gunmen crashed a grey Nissan Sylphy along Old Road, Longdenville, Chaguanas, after shooting a 25-year-old man. The men abandoned the vehicle after it crashed and police later found inside two loaded guns, a pistol and a Mac 11 submachine gun.

Police said the victim, who was not identified, was standing along the roadway near Japs Roti Shop when the trio passed and opened fire. Police suspect the victim was targeted because of his possible involvement in illegal activity, since he was recently released from prison for possession of ammunition.

The man, who was shot in the left leg, was taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre for treatment.

Earlier, officers from the Central Division Task Force, led by ASP Sooker and Sgt Jodhan, arrested three men from Enterprise and Freeport for stealing a Nissan Fielder wagon from a Chinese national and his Trinidadian friend. Police said that incident took place around 1.30 am in Arena.

The two victims were relieved of cash and other valuables. The stolen car was found in the Enterprise, Chaguanas, area shortly before the men, ranging in ages from 19 to 27, were held.

In the third incident, which took place on Wednesday night, police arrested three Freeport men after they robbed a man near the Rich Gold Hotel in Chase Village, Chaguanas. The men took an undisclosed sum of cash and a cellphone from the victim.

The man later stopped a passing police vehicle with Sgt Alexander and two other officers and told them about the incident. The officers went after the getaway car, a Nissan Wingroad, and intercepted it less than a mile from the scene. The officers found a .38 revolver in the car and arrested the men.

The six men are expected to be placed on identification parades before appearing in court next week.