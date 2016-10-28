Dealers now sitting ducks for criminals

Moves by gas station operators to accept cash from customers over electronic payments will make them sitting ducks to the criminal elements, president of the Petroleum Dealers’ Association of T&T Robindranath Naraynsingh said yesterday.

“When you stop to think about the totality of things it is not a big difference. That is what the Government has exposed the dealers to,” Naraynsingh said of the move taken by members to reduce operating costs.

“We have become sitting ducks for criminals now with the measures we have imposed. When we look at what is happening we are at the mercy of the Government. The Government has to take us out of this position that we have found ourselves in,” he added.

He explained that only 20 per cent of the country’s 170 gas stations accepted cards at the moment and of that 170, only 40 operate convenient stores that make a higher profit margin than the dealers.

He said while many operators have private security to protect customers and workers, those officers were not precepted.

“We are hoping that the Police Service would give us protection with more cash available at our stores but there is only so much we can do,” Naraynsingh added.

He said following Government’s imposition of a 15 per cent increase in the price of diesel last month, they were left with no choice but to take the current measure.

“Every time the consumers swipe their card at a gas station the merchant pays three per cent, while our profit margin is four per cent. We have always been there for the public but with the increase in prices and taxes, how could we continue to pay our mortgages, workers and bills? We are barely keeping afloat. We had to take action to cut our costs,” he added.