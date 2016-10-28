Man dies in highway accident

An early morning accident along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway has claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

The incident took place around 7:15 am near the El Soccorro walkover.

It is believed the victim identified as 46-year-old George Wendell Forde was proceeding west on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway when he collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

Forde was pitched off his motor bike and thrown several feet into the air.

The man's brother we are told was at the scene and confirmed he died.

The pedestrian who was struck has been identified as Aldwin Samuel.

He is warded at hospital in a serious condition.

Source: CNC3