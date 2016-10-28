PNM party campaigner favoured contractor

The State company responsible for construction and upkeep of the nation’s school is once again in the spotlight of corruption—this time under the ruling People’s National Movement administration.

The new allegations have surfaced just one year into this Government’s term and involves top officials at the Education Facilities Company Ltd (EFCL) and the award of contracts to a former party campaigner.

EFCL, which had been shrouded in controversy under the last administration, has been the subject of numerous criminal investigations.

In October 2015, the current EFCL board led by former Agriculture Minister Arnold Piggott uncovered a mountain of evidence, which included a secret room at the company’s Maraval headquarters, where contracts were being backdated.

Guardian Media has confirmed that a probe is taking place into the operations of the multi-million dollar company. When pressed on the matter yesterday, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said he was “observing some of the practices at the EFCL.”

“I am in the course of deepening exploration in a few certain areas,” he said.

The Attorney General said there were other matters that would be included in the scope of that probe before a report was produced with the relevant advice.

He told Guardian Media the EFCL had continued employment across the change of government. He was cautious in saying that while there are many agendas afoot, he is obliged to be “thorough” and ensure due process and full inspection.

A well-placed EFCL insider confirmed that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had instructed the Attorney General to meet with the board of directors in August to address concerns that had been brought to his attention about the conduct of the board and operations at EFCL.

In October 2015, five members of the former EFCL board appointed under the former regime were fired after a secret contract mill-house was discovered where contracts were being backdated for favoured contractors.

Four months after damning revelations which saw staff being sent home, there are new questions about the conduct of the current board.

Well-placed insiders said there are instances where tenders have been reopened after the deadline date and terms of reference for tenders were modified after tenders were submitted and closed.

Questions are also being raised about what some believe is a conflict of interest between a senior executive member and a contractor. Sources said the executive member and the contractor were both senior members of the campaign team for a PNM MP and questions have been raised about whether proper procurement procedures were followed in the award of that contract.

In one of the contract awards seen by Guardian Media, an electrical contracting firm was selected to perform works at a primary school in east Trinidad valued at $647, 630.32. Sources said the contractor has been identified as a preferred contractor and has received more work from the State company.

Guardian Media was not privy to other contracts awarded to the firm.

An April 16 letter to the contractor stated that it superceded the letter of acceptance dated December 14, 2015, which was now “rescinded.”