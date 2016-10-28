Sisters get bail on bank fraud charges

Bail in the total sum of $110,000 was yesterday granted to the law student, her sister and brother-in-law who allegedly tried to conspire to defraud a commercial bank.

Abigail Jessica Paris, 21, Cecelia Paris, 27, and her Cecelia’s common-law husband Richard Mitchell, 22, first appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates Court on Thursday where they were remanded into custody to appear in the Couva Court yesterday.

It is alleged that between August 29 and September 30, Abigail, Cecelia and Mitchell conspired to defraud state-owned bank First Citizens, Couva, of $21,000 by applying for a loan, claiming that Abigail was employed at San Fernando City Hall and received a monthly salary of $6,000.

She was also slapped with four more charges.

Two of the charges alleged that on September 30, Abigail uttered a forged payslip and job letter from the San Fernando Carnival Committee, stating she was employed there and received a $6,000 salary.

The two other charges alleged that with intent to defraud she submitted a forged payslip and job letter in her name from the Carnival Committee.

Cecelia, who previously worked at the corporation, was also charged with stealing a $250 stamp between July and September from the Carnival Committee.

She pleaded not guilty to that charge, was granted $5,000 bail and is to reappear in San Fernando Court on December 5.

The charges were laid by PC Hosein of the San Fernando Fraud Squad.

Yesterday, Couva Senior Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine granted Cecelia and her husband $30,000 bail each while Abigail was granted $50,000 bail.

The matter was adjourned to November 11.